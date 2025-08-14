Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 20.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 94.54 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 20.48% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 94.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.94.5482.61-1.040.401.862.001.301.491.000.83

