Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 9.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 9.34 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 9.18% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.349.4397.6499.263.073.593.063.588.447.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News