RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.76% to Rs 11.47 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance rose 17.57% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.76% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.4732.5557.8929.069.6411.019.319.066.295.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News