Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 130.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.87% to Rs 19.11 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 130.78% to Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.1121.442.252.4712.325.6411.775.1011.775.10

