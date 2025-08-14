Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 185.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.38% to Rs 282.24 crore

Net Loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 185.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 147.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.38% to Rs 282.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 341.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.282.24341.61-60.10-44.26-220.88-149.97-228.09-157.17-185.75-147.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News