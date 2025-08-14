Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 1122.65 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 19.43% to Rs 263.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 221.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 1122.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 949.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1122.65949.43 18 OPM %54.4851.91 -PBDT374.99316.99 18 PBT350.72296.82 18 NP263.96221.02 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Kalpataru reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 90.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 49.76% in the June 2025 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.43% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story