Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 1122.65 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 19.43% to Rs 263.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 221.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 1122.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 949.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1122.65949.4354.4851.91374.99316.99350.72296.82263.96221.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News