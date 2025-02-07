Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 114.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 223.29% to Rs 61.07 crore

Net profit of Nirman Agri Genetics rose 114.33% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 223.29% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.61.0718.8911.8216.997.213.206.853.156.733.14

