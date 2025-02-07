Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 114.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 223.29% to Rs 61.07 croreNet profit of Nirman Agri Genetics rose 114.33% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 223.29% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales61.0718.89 223 OPM %11.8216.99 -PBDT7.213.20 125 PBT6.853.15 117 NP6.733.14 114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content