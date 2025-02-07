Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 114.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 114.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 223.29% to Rs 61.07 crore

Net profit of Nirman Agri Genetics rose 114.33% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 223.29% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales61.0718.89 223 OPM %11.8216.99 -PBDT7.213.20 125 PBT6.853.15 117 NP6.733.14 114

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 9.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit rises 970.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Ovobel Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story