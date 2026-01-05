Nisus Finance Services rises after NCCCL bags Rs 112.5 crore Lodha order

Nisus Finance Services Co rose 1.69% to Rs 316.10 after its portfolio company, NCCCL, secured a repeat construction order worth about Rs 112.5 crore from the Lodha Group.

NCCCL received a letter of award for the first residential tower at Lodha Alibaug in Mandwa. The project is part of a 200 plus acre township and falls under Phase 1 of the development.

The order covers core RCC works for a high rise structure. It involves a built up area of about 7.26 lakh sq ft. The scope includes a G plus 3 podium, 35 upper floors, and ancillary structures.

Construction is expected to begin around mid January 2026. The execution timeline is about 24 months. This is NCCCL's third project with the Lodha Group.