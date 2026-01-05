Nisus Finance Services rises after NCCCL bags Rs 112.5 crore Lodha order

Nisus Finance Services Co rose 1.69% to Rs 316.10 after its portfolio company, NCCCL, secured a repeat construction order worth about Rs 112.5 crore from the Lodha Group.NCCCL received a letter of award for the first residential tower at Lodha Alibaug in Mandwa. The project is part of a 200 plus acre township and falls under Phase 1 of the development.
The order covers core RCC works for a high rise structure. It involves a built up area of about 7.26 lakh sq ft. The scope includes a G plus 3 podium, 35 upper floors, and ancillary structures.
Construction is expected to begin around mid January 2026. The execution timeline is about 24 months. This is NCCCL's third project with the Lodha Group.
NCCCL is a Mumbai-based engineering and construction company with a track record across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional projects in India. Nisus Finance acquired a majority stake in NCCCL in August 2025.
Nisus Finance Services Co specializes in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. As on H1 FY26, it is managing assets worth Rs 1906 crore.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Nisus Finance Services Co rose 46.06% to Rs 15.38 crore while total income surged 484.51% to Rs 113.57 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
