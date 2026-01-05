Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 15% YoY to Rs 3.21 lakh crore in Q3

Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.31% to Rs 64.77 after the bank reported a 15.30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits to Rs 3,21,695 crore as of 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 2,79,007 crore as of 31st December 2024.

The total business grew 17.24% YoY to Rs 5,95,171 crore as of 31st December 2025, up from Rs 5,07,650 crore as of 31st December 2024.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,59,397 crore as of 31st December 2025, a 15.93% increase compared to Rs 1,37,494 crore a year ago. CASA ratio improved to 49.55% from 49.28% during the same period.

Global advances rose 19.61% YoY to Rs 2,73,476 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 2,28,642 crore as of 31 December 2024.