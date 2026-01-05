Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 15% YoY to Rs 3.21 lakh crore in Q3

Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 15% YoY to Rs 3.21 lakh crore in Q3

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.31% to Rs 64.77 after the bank reported a 15.30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits to Rs 3,21,695 crore as of 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 2,79,007 crore as of 31st December 2024.

The total business grew 17.24% YoY to Rs 5,95,171 crore as of 31st December 2025, up from Rs 5,07,650 crore as of 31st December 2024.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,59,397 crore as of 31st December 2025, a 15.93% increase compared to Rs 1,37,494 crore a year ago. CASA ratio improved to 49.55% from 49.28% during the same period.

Global advances rose 19.61% YoY to Rs 2,73,476 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 2,28,642 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 30 September 2025.

Bank of Maharashtras standalone net profit jumped 23.09% to Rs 1,633.14 crore on 17.1% increase in total income to Rs 7,973.61 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

BJP sweeps all nine seats in Nandigram cooperative polls, deals blow to TMC

Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves allotment of NCDs of Rs 1030 cr

Tobacco Institute of India requests government to review and reconsider latest hike in taxes on Tobacco

V-Mart Retail rallies after revenue jumps 10% YoY in Q3 FY26.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story