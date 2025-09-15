Nitco gains on bagging Rs 19-cr supply orders from Prestige & Lodha

Nitco rose 1.17% to Rs 117.05 after it has received purchase orders worth Rs 19.44 crore from leading real estate developers Prestige Estates Projects and Lodha Group for the supply of tiles and marble.
The orders are expected to be executed over a period of approximately 12 months.
The contract, awarded by domestic entities, involves the supply of premium building materials to ongoing residential and commercial projects by the two developers.
Nitco confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group or group companies have any interest in the awarding entities. The transaction is not classified as a related party transaction and is being executed on an arms-length basis.
This development highlights continued demand in the construction materials segment amid active real estate projects across India.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 47.46 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 43.52 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 114.8% year on year to Rs 149.66 crore in Q1 FY26.
