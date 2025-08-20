Nitco update on ratings action from Infomerics

Nitco announced that Infomerics Valuation and Rating (Infomerics) has re-affirmed the credit rating assigned to the debt/loan facilities availed by the Company through Issuer not Cooperating category.

The Company does not concur with the ratings assigned by Infomerics, since they have relied on an outdated data prior to the restructuring agreement entered into by the Company with its lender viz. Authum Investment and Infrastructure (Authum). Infomerics has overlooked the crucial fact that the Company has fully repaid the sustainable debt amount due to Authum and has also settled the outstanding dues of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

As on date, the Company's outstanding debt comprises only of Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 50 crore (Interest Rate 5%) maturing in the year 2028. The Company continues to make timely interest payments on due obligations. Further, Authum holds Rs. 150 crore of Non-Convertible Preference Shares (Coupon Rate 0.10%) issued by the Company which is due for redemption from the year 2028.