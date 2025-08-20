Satin Creditcare's arm appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Satin Creditcare Network said that its a wholly owned subsidiary, Satin Finserv, has appointed Pramod Marar as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
Marar will lead the companys efforts to enhance and expand its green finance capabilities. Pramod brings nearly three decades of professional experience spanning blue-chip banking, fintech start-ups and sustainability-driven ventures.
He began his career with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank before spending 18 years at HSBC India, where he held senior positions across corporate banking, SME and microfinance. In his last role at HSBC, he served as managing director and chief operating officer for wholesale banking in India.
Dr. H P Singh, chairman cum managing director of Satin Creditcare, said: "At Satin Finserv, we view sustainability finance as a strategic imperative for Indias economic transformation. Marars extensive banking expertise, coupled with his significant experience in sustainability financing, makes him the ideal leader to drive our green finance ambitions. His leadership will accelerate our journey towards becoming a trusted partner in Indias climate finance ecosystem, reaffirming Satin groups commitment to participate meaningfully in the green energy transition."
Pramod Marar, CEO, Green Finance, Satin Finserv (SFL), said: "I am excited to join Satin Finserv at this transformative juncture. With its strong foundation and commitment to triple bottomline objectives, SFL is uniquely positioned to contribute to Indias journey towards positive energy transition. We look forward to building effective financial solutions that support Indias climate goals and also create long-term value for all stakeholders."
Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country. The company offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MFI segment, comprising loans to MSMEs and affordable housing loans.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 82.9% to Rs 21.89 crore on 3.8% fall in total income to Rs 622.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of Satin Creditcare Network rose 0.57% to Rs 140.95 on the BSE.
