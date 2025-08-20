NMDC Ltd spurts 1.26%, up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.61, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 2.5% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.61, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. NMDC Ltd has dropped around 0.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9457.5, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 71.73, up 1.14% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 3.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 2.5% gain in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 9.31 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.