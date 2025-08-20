Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 1.22%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1017.55, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.5% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1017.55, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 5.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9457.5, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1017.7, up 1.12% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 6.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.5% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.