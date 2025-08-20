Yen strengthens to 147.5 despite weak trade data

The Japanese yen firmed to around 147.5 per dollar on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session even as trade figures disappointed. Exports dropped 2.6% year-on-year in July, the steepest decline in over four years as US tariffs weighed on demand, while imports shrank 7.5%. Meanwhile, core machinery orders rebounded in June after two months of declines, offering some relief for Japans investment outlook.

