Yen strengthens to 147.5 despite weak trade data

Yen strengthens to 147.5 despite weak trade data

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen firmed to around 147.5 per dollar on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session even as trade figures disappointed. Exports dropped 2.6% year-on-year in July, the steepest decline in over four years as US tariffs weighed on demand, while imports shrank 7.5%. Meanwhile, core machinery orders rebounded in June after two months of declines, offering some relief for Japans investment outlook.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

