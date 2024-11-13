Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Redtape drops after Q2 PAT slips 10% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Redtape fell 1.07% to Rs 882.20 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 9.63% to Rs 25.07 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 27.74 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 28.05% YoY to Rs 415.80 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 2.46% to Rs 34.92 crore in during the quarter as compared with Rs 35.80 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 384.24 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 291.31 crore in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 13.63 crore (up 9.01% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 29.68 crore (up 40.53% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 11.60 crore (up 24.6% YoY) during the period under review.

Redtape is engaged in the business of retail sale of Footwear, Garments & apparels and allied products and is also a manufacturer of footwear.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

