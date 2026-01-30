Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 87.64 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.98% to Rs 1453.57 croreNet loss of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reported to Rs 87.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.98% to Rs 1453.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1135.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1453.571135.80 28 OPM %-6.48-2.08 -PBDT-87.6413.24 PL PBT-87.6413.24 PL NP-87.6413.24 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content