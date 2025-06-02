Hero MotoCorp dispatches 5.08 lakh motorcycle and scooter units in May 2025

Hero MotoCorp said that it has dispatched 507,701 units of motorcycles and scooters during May 2025, which is higher 1.92% as compared with the dispatch figure of 498,123 units recorded in May 2024.

Motorcycle sales aggregated to 4,75,164 units (up 0.84% YoY) and Scooter sales added up to 32,537 units (up 20.8% YoY) in May 2025.

While domestic sales rose by 2% YoY to 488,997 units, exports increased by 0.2% YoY to 18,704 units in May 2025.

The company continued its strong market momentum in the month with 5 lakh VAHAN registrations, underlining a sustained customer preference and demand. The company continued to gain retail market share in May 2025, aided by the positive response for its new products across the motorcycle and scooter categories.

VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, continued to deliver growth with dispatches of 8,361 units and 7,161 VAHAN registrations for the VIDA V2 electric scooter range. VIDA achieved a VAHAN market share of 7.2% indicating sustained progress. Hero MotoCorp's global retail performance also showed robust momentum, particularly in Bangladesh and Colombia. Exports maintained a steady trajectory, with growth anticipated in the near future underscoring increasing demand for the company's offerings in key geographies. The company continued its strategic expansion in the premium segment by further expanding the Premia outlets, its premium retail network, reaching over 100 locations across the country. Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.