Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in May'25

Ashok Leyland reported a 5% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,484 units in May 2025 from 14,682 units sold in May 2024.

The companys total domestic sales advanced 5% YoY to 14,534 units in the month of May.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) jumped 10% to 9,386 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) fell 3% to 5,148 units in May 2025 compared to May 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.