Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in May'25

Ashok Leyland reported a 5% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,484 units in May 2025 from 14,682 units sold in May 2024.The companys total domestic sales advanced 5% YoY to 14,534 units in the month of May.
Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) jumped 10% to 9,386 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) fell 3% to 5,148 units in May 2025 compared to May 2024.
Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.
The company reported a 38.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,245.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 900.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.68% to Rs 11,906.71 crore posted in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,266.66 crore posted in Q4 FY24.
The counter shed 0.30% to Rs 235.30 on the BSE.
