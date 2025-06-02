Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in May'25

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in May'25

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashok Leyland reported a 5% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,484 units in May 2025 from 14,682 units sold in May 2024.

The companys total domestic sales advanced 5% YoY to 14,534 units in the month of May.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) jumped 10% to 9,386 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) fell 3% to 5,148 units in May 2025 compared to May 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The company reported a 38.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,245.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 900.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.68% to Rs 11,906.71 crore posted in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,266.66 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.30% to Rs 235.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp dispatches 5.08 lakh motorcycle and scooter units in May 2025

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TVS Motor registers total auto sales of 4.31 lakh units in May'25

Alembic Pharma slips as USFDA issues four observations for Panelav API facility

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 390 cr

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story