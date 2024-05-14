Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 48.77% to Rs 50.18 crore

Net Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.77% to Rs 50.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.15% to Rs 195.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.1833.73 49 195.77108.67 80 OPM %-0.46-11.12 --7.96-27.34 - PBDT-0.79-1.62 51 -18.02-22.03 18 PBT-2.97-3.30 10 -26.12-28.13 7 NP-2.12-2.50 15 -16.79-17.66 5

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

