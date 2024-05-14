BASF India standalone net profit rises 96.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 3356.90 croreNet profit of BASF India rose 96.03% to Rs 161.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 3356.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3273.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.83% to Rs 563.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 13751.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13628.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
