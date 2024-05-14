Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BASF India standalone net profit rises 96.03% in the March 2024 quarter

BASF India standalone net profit rises 96.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 3356.90 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 96.03% to Rs 161.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 3356.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3273.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.83% to Rs 563.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 13751.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13628.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3356.903273.04 3 13751.2713628.42 1 OPM %7.324.08 -6.475.04 - PBDT267.67143.46 87 950.16710.17 34 PBT219.4196.92 126 758.95528.09 44 NP161.5182.39 96 563.35402.89 40

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

