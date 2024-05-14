Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 129.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 129.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 1256.40 crore

Net Loss of PVR Inox reported to Rs 129.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 333.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 1256.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1143.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 335.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.83% to Rs 6107.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3750.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1256.401143.20 10 6107.103750.60 63 OPM %22.1623.08 -29.6427.93 - PBDT127.6097.00 32 1175.40555.10 112 PBT-175.20-199.20 12 -43.90-198.20 78 NP-129.50-333.40 61 -32.00-335.10 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

CRISIL upgrades long-term rating of PVR Inox; short-term rating reaffirmed

PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Inox Green Energy Services' arm I-Fox Windtechnik India wins order restoration of 33 WTGs

PVR launches 14-screen megaplex in Bengaluru

Inox Wind Energy standalone net profit declines 72.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 24.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 16.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story