Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 4432.57 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries declined 2.68% to Rs 236.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 4432.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4053.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.38% to Rs 825.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 637.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 16045.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14257.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4432.574053.34 9 16045.1514257.84 13 OPM %9.5110.46 -9.488.61 - PBDT353.09355.48 -1 1221.56958.90 27 PBT321.62328.20 -2 1105.85854.56 29 NP236.22242.73 -3 825.11637.72 29

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

