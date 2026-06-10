NLC India tumbled 5.58% to Rs 309.55 after offer for sale announced by the company's promoter concluded on 10 June 2026.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Coal, is offering up to 2.77 crore equity shares, representing 2% of NLC India's paid-up equity capital, as the base offer.

The government decided to exercise an oversubscription option to sell an additional 1.38 crore shares of the company, equivalent to another 1% stake.

With the oversubscription option, the total offer size will rise to 4.15 crore shares, representing 3% of the company's equity capital.

At the floor price of Rs 303 per share, the base offer is valued at about Rs 840 crore. Including the oversubscription option, the total issue size approximately equals to Rs 1,257.45 crore.

The floor price was set at Rs 303 per share, a discount of 9.73% to the BSE closing price of Rs 335.65 recorded on Monday (08 June 2026). The government has reserved 41.59 lakh shares for retail investors. The non-retail category has been allocated 3.74 crore shares. The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 9 June 2026 and for retail investors and eligible employees on 10 June 2026. Non-retail investors were also allowed to carry forward their unallotted bids to the second day and revise them in accordance with SEBI guidelines. According to BSE data, the offer received bids for 3.56 lakh shares as of 15.30 IST on the second day, translating into 8.56% subscription of the total retail portion of 41.59 lakh shares. The indicative clearing price stood at Rs 326 per share.