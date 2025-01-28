NLC India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 208.56, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.13% in NIFTY and a 12.77% up 23.89% in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 208.56, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 23069.05. The Sensex is at 76268.26, up 1.2%.NLC India Ltd has eased around 11.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32417.55, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.69 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

