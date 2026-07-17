NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 295.7, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 8.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 295.7, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.NLC India Ltd has eased around 8.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39345.8, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.47 lakh shares in last one month.