EPFO services down on June 26-28: Claims, processing to remain unavailable

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will temporarily stop its online claims submission and processing services for three days from June 26 as it upgrades its technology systems.

The shutdown could delay new provident fund (PF) withdrawal requests and other claim-related services for subscribers.

The retirement fund body said the move is part of a planned database consolidation and software upgrade exercise aimed at improving service delivery and making claim processing more efficient.

Which EPFO services will remain unavailable?

EPFO members will not be able to submit fresh claims or get claims processed through the online portal between June 26, 12:00 am and June 28, 11:59 pm.

The services are expected to resume from June 29.

During this period:

New EPF claim requests cannot be submitted.

Existing claims submitted before the maintenance period will be processed after services restart.

Subscribers waiting for withdrawals, transfers or other claim settlements may see delays.

The disruption is limited to claims-related services. Members may still be able to access some other EPFO facilities through available channels, depending on service availability.

Umang app services also impacted

EPFO services on the Umang app will also remain unavailable until July 2, 2026, according to a message displayed on the platform.

Through Umang, EPFO subscribers generally access services such as checking PF balance, tracking claim status, raising claims, applying for scheme certificates, updating UAN-related details and registering grievances.

Subscribers who need urgent information can use alternative methods to check their PF balance.

How to check EPF balance without the portal

EPF members registered with the Universal Account Number (UAN) can check their balance through a missed call service.

They need to give a missed call from their registered mobile number to 011-22901406. The facility works only if the UAN is linked with the required details, including bank account, Aadhaar and PAN.

Members can also check their balance through SMS by sending:

EPFOHO UAN ENG

to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number.

The language code can be changed depending on the preferred language.