FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The final round of group-stage fixtures continues at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, with qualification scenarios becoming clearer across Groups E, F and D.

While some teams have already secured their place in the Round of 32, others are still fighting to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Germany enter the day as Group E winners, the United States have already wrapped up top spot in Group D, while Group F remains one of the most competitive groups in the tournament with three teams still chasing automatic qualification.

FIFA World Cup June 26 matches Time (IST) Match Group 01:30:00 Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Group E 01:30:00 Ecuador vs Germany Group E 04:30:00 Tunisia vs Netherlands Group F 04:30:00 Japan vs Sweden Group F 07:30:00 Türkiye vs USA Group D 07:30:00 Paraguay vs Australia Group D

Ivory Coast And Curaçao Battle For Second Spot

Germany have already secured top spot in Group E after winning their opening two matches, leaving the battle for the second qualification berth wide open.

Ivory Coast currently hold the advantage and know that avoiding defeat against Curaçao should be enough to progress. Ecuador remain alive but need a positive result against Germany and help from elsewhere.

Curaçao have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament and still have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

Group E Scenario

Germany have already won the group.

Ivory Coast qualify with a win or draw.

Curaçao qualify with a win over Ivory Coast.

Ecuador need a win and favourable results elsewhere to remain in contention.

Key Match

Curaçao vs Ivory Coast

This is effectively a knockout game. A victory would send Curaçao into the Round of 32 for the first time, while Ivory Coast only need to avoid defeat to secure qualification.

Group F: The Tightest Group Heads For A Dramatic Finish

Group F remains one of the most unpredictable groups in the competition.

The Netherlands, Japan and Sweden all remain firmly in the race for the two automatic qualification spots. With only one match remaining, every goal could prove decisive.

ALSO READ: Morocco youngest top-ranked Fifa World Cup squad, Brazil oldest: LCP study The Dutch currently occupy a strong position but are yet to guarantee progression. Japan have impressed throughout the tournament, while Sweden remain capable of overtaking both rivals with a final-day victory. Tunisia have already been eliminated and will be playing only for pride.

Group F Scenario

Netherlands qualify with a win or draw.

Netherlands win the group with a win and a Japan draw or loss.

Japan qualify with a win or draw.

Japan win the group with a win and a Netherlands draw or loss.

Sweden qualify with a victory.

Tunisia have been eliminated.

Japan vs Sweden

This could effectively decide one of the automatic qualification spots. Sweden need victory, while Japan know that even a draw could be enough to secure a place in the knockout stage.

USA Already Through, Australia And Paraguay Fight For Survival

The United States have already secured top spot in Group D after winning their first two matches and are guaranteed a Round of 32 fixture in Santa Clara. That leaves Australia and Paraguay battling for second place.

Australia enter the final matchday in the stronger position and need only avoid defeat against Paraguay to progress. Paraguay, meanwhile, face a straightforward task: win and they advance. Türkiye have already been eliminated after two defeats.

Group D Scenario

USA have already won the group.

Australia qualify with a win or draw.

Paraguay qualify with a win.

Paraguay could still qualify with a draw depending on third-place rankings, but it is not guaranteed.

Türkiye have been eliminated.

Paraguay vs Australia

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 26 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26? The stakes could not be clearer. Australia only need a point, while Paraguay must push for victory to keep qualification in their own hands.

Curaçao and Ivory Coast will kick-start the June 26 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 1:30 am IST in a crucial Group E encounter.

Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26?

Ecuador will face Germany in the other Group E fixture, also scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26?

Tunisia will take on the Netherlands in a Group F clash scheduled to start at 4:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26?

Japan and Sweden will lock horns in the second Group F fixture at 4:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the fifth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26?

Türkiye will meet the United States in a Group D encounter beginning at 7:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the sixth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26?

Paraguay and Australia will square off in the other Group D fixture, also starting at 7:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 matches in India?

The broadcast of the June 26 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for fans in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 matches in India?

The live streaming of the June 26 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the ZEE5 app and website for viewers in India.