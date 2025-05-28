Black Box Ltd Surges 1.9%

Black Box Ltd has added 23.1% over last one month compared to 6.66% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

Black Box Ltd gained 1.9% today to trade at Rs 486.35. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.39% to quote at 37170.83. The index is up 6.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd increased 1.54% and R Systems International Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 7.68 % over last one year compared to the 8.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Black Box Ltd has added 23.1% over last one month compared to 6.66% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7875 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42886 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 715.8 on 09 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 218 on 05 Jun 2024.

