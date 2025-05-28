ITC Ltd Slips 3.54%, BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index Shed 1.04%

ITC Ltd has lost 2.39% over last one month compared to 0.5% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

ITC Ltd fell 3.54% today to trade at Rs 418.55. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 1.04% to quote at 20472.49. The index is down 0.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd decreased 1.56% and CCL Products (India) Ltd lost 1.43% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 2.99 % over last one year compared to the 8.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ITC Ltd has lost 2.39% over last one month compared to 0.5% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 132.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.78 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 500.01 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 381.24 on 04 Jun 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News