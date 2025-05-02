NMDC iron ore production jumps 15% YoY in April'25

NMDC has reported a 14.94% rise in iron ore production in April 2025 to 4 million tonnes (MT), compared to 3.48 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales increased 2.83% to 3.63 MT in April 2025, compared to 3.53 MT posted in April 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 21.27% YoY to 2.85 MT in April 2025, while sales grew by 2.91% to 2.82 MT, compared to 2.74 MT in April 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 1.76% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.15 MT in April 2025. Sales rose by 2.53% to 0.81 MT in April 2025, compared to 0.79 MT in April 2024.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of March 2024, the Government of India held a 60.79% stake in the firm.

The companys consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 29.04% to Rs 1,896.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,470.09 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 21.4% YoY to Rs 6,567.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.53% to Rs 65.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News