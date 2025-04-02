NMDC iron ore production slides 27% YoY in Mar'25

NMDC has reported a 26.95% decline in iron ore production in March 2025 to 3.55 million tonnes (MT), compared to 4.86 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

However, the company's iron ore sales jumped 6.31% to 4.21 MT in March 2025, compared to 3.96 MT in March 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division tumbled 42.09% YoY to 2.49 MT in March 2025, while sales declined 18.81% to 2.72 MT, compared to 3.35 MT in March 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw an 89.29% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.06 MT in March 2025. Sales surged 144.26% to 1.49 MT in March 2025, compared to 0.61 MT in March 2024.

The company's cumulative production for the year up to March 2025 reached 44.04 MT, reflecting a decline of 2.18% compared to the same period last year, while sales for the same period stood at 44.40 MT, marking a slight decrease of 0.18% compared to the previous year.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of December 2024, the Government of India held a 60.79% stake in the firm.

The companys consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 29.04% to Rs 1,896.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,470.09 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 21.4% YoY to Rs 6,567.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.09% to Rs 69.81 on the BSE.

