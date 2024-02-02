Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.9, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.29% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% jump in NIFTY and a 35.42% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.9, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 7.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7891.05, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 251.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 235.55, up 4.04% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 96.29% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% jump in NIFTY and a 35.42% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 13.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

