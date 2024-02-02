Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Reliance Industries Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2890.9, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.72% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.29% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2890.9, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 11.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36910.6, up 2.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2910.2, up 1.61% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 36.72% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.29% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 43.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

