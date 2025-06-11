Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 434.7, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.66% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.94% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 434.7, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25199.55. The Sensex is at 82711.36, up 0.39%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 5.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26867.05, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 433.9, up 0.79% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 11.66% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.94% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 8.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

