GAIL (India) Ltd soars 1.44%, up for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36515.25, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.06 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 198.94, up 1.24% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 8.5% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.