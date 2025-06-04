Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation re-enters direct fuel retail segment

Chennai Petroleum Corporation re-enters direct fuel retail segment

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Earmarks Rs 400 cr for setting up retail outlets

The setting up of retail outlets for the sale of petrol and diesel has been initiated by Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), marking its re-entry into the direct fuel retail segment nearly two decades after its earlier exit. Approval for this initiative has been granted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

An initial capital expenditure of approximately Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for this project over the next two to three years. The first phase of retail outlets is expected to be launched during CPCL's Diamond Jubilee year, with site selection being carried out based on market potential and strategic location analysis.

The rollout is being approached cautiously, with further expansion into other states planned based on market response and prevailing conditions. The initiative is aimed at addressing existing market demand and expanding CPCL's presence in the fuel retail segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India expands its solar capacity by 30 MWp

Textile ministry offers draft Roadmap 2047 for sustainable, circular, and resource-efficient Indian Textile Industry

India reaffirms its commitment to global disaster resilience efforts

NSE SME N R Vandana Tex Industries' debut lacks shine

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story