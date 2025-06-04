Maruti Suzuki India expands its solar capacity by 30 MWp

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) announced the expansion of its solar capacity by 30MWp with two new projects. The Company commissioned a 20MWp solar power project at its new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and added another 10MWp solar capacity to its Manesar facility. With these additions, MSIL's total solar capacity across its locations has enhanced from 49MWp to 79MWp in the last one year.

Besides, the Company is increasing the share of green power sourced from State Electricity Boards for its consumption. These initiatives in solar power and green power will help the Company meaningfully shift its dependence towards renewable energy.