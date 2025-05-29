Northern Spirits standalone net profit declines 56.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 466.48 crore

Net profit of Northern Spirits declined 56.91% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 466.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.62% to Rs 22.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.26% to Rs 1942.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

