Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 4.00% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.15% to Rs 47.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.74% to Rs 12.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.78% to Rs 161.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

47.6225.72161.0391.0913.8816.6812.0514.005.914.4218.1111.175.683.9915.8910.004.164.0012.8010.02

