Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 84.62% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net Loss of Hemisphere Properties India reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 84.62% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.13 85 0.910.52 75 OPM %-1308.33-5284.62 --1097.80-2550.00 - PBDT-2.76-6.81 59 -9.16-12.25 25 PBT-2.82-6.81 59 -9.28-12.27 24 NP-1.06-4.36 76 -7.52-9.82 23

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

