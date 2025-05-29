Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.25% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.25% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.43% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.000.673.723.2627.005.9724.1914.420.550.261.951.280.510.221.781.110.300.161.340.81

