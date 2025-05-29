Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 49.25% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.25% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.43% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.000.67 49 3.723.26 14 OPM %27.005.97 -24.1914.42 - PBDT0.550.26 112 1.951.28 52 PBT0.510.22 132 1.781.11 60 NP0.300.16 88 1.340.81 65

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

