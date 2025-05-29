Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 82.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 188.65% to Rs 56.46 crore

Net profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries declined 82.08% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 188.65% to Rs 56.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.73% to Rs 4.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.58% to Rs 219.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

