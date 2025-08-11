Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 24.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 46.75 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech declined 24.07% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.7541.9111.4714.054.335.183.914.823.254.28

