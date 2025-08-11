ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 405.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.60% to Rs 122.92 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 405.52% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 133.60% to Rs 122.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.122.9252.6220.897.3024.294.0421.381.4415.573.08

