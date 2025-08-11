Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.42% to Rs 133.06 crore

Net Loss of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reported to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.42% to Rs 133.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.133.06101.25-5.66-6.84-12.33-13.31-16.39-17.29-16.39-17.29

