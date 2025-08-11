Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 117.82 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.46% to Rs 157.29 crore

Net Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 117.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.46% to Rs 157.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 236.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.157.29236.40-23.20-7.743.813.45-126.97-6.67-117.82-9.58

