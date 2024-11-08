NRB Bearings spurts after PAT climb 46% YoY in Q2

NRB Bearings jumped 5.25% to Rs 291.65 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 45.92% to Rs 35.94 crore on 8.07% rise in net sales to Rs 301.51 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 47.63 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 41.63% from Rs 33.63 crore posted in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 5.52% YoY to Rs 264.26 crore. Cost of material consumed rose 5.2% to Rs 121.57 crore and employee benefits cost increased 8.98% to Rs 48.16 crore.

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 79.98 crore in six months ended 30 September 2024 as against Rs 29.85 crore in six months ended 30 September 2023.

NRB Bearings offers a wide range of high-precision customized friction solutions. It products include needle roller bearings, conventional cylindrical roller bearings and lightweight drawn cup bearings.

