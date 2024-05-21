S. V. J. Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.42% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of S. V. J. Enterprises declined 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.71% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 5.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1.291.495.805.633.1021.4818.1020.780.150.371.201.250.100.311.001.000.070.220.740.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News