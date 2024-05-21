Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S. V. J. Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the March 2024 quarter

S. V. J. Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 13.42% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of S. V. J. Enterprises declined 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.71% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 5.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.291.49 -13 5.805.63 3 OPM %3.1021.48 -18.1020.78 - PBDT0.150.37 -59 1.201.25 -4 PBT0.100.31 -68 1.001.00 0 NP0.070.22 -68 0.740.70 6

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

