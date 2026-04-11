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NSE accelerates order processing with nanosecond-level upgrade

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Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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The National Stock Exchange of India said it will enable nanosecond-level order acknowledgement across currency, commodity, cash and equity derivatives segments from 11 April 2026.

The exchange has deployed its Immediate Acknowledgement feature, reducing response time from around 100 microseconds to nanoseconds. This marks a significant upgrade to its trading infrastructure.

Under the new system, every order will receive an instant acknowledgement within nanoseconds. The final confirmation or rejection will continue through the existing process. This improves visibility and reduces uncertainty in order execution.

The rollout has been implemented in phases. Currency derivatives went live in July 2025, followed by commodity derivatives in December 2025. The feature will now be extended to cash and equity derivatives segments from April 2026.

The exchange said the upgrade enhances transparency and operational efficiency. It allows market participants to track orders in real time and take faster decisions.

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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